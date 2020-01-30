New grocery store only part of big development plan for Eastern Iowa town

This week Hy-Vee announced it's taking over six former ShopKo locations. Late this summer those buildings will house new Dollar Fresh stores.

The former ShopKo location in Vinton that will be remodeled into Dollar Fresh (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

"People in rural communities sometimes don't have a lot of grocery options, or are looking for some additional grocery options," said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee public relations director.

The new Dollar Fresh store will be right across Interstate 218 from the former Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School. That school opened in the 1800s. Now that there are other resources for the visually impaired, the city of Vinton has big plans for the property.

"It's a big, beautiful campus, the buildings are majestic and grand, and if the buildings were to be boarded up and locked, it would be devastating," said Vinton Unlimited Director Melissa Schwan.

Schwan says the over 40-acre campus and 11 buildings have plans to be transformed. The buildings are slated to be sold to a developer. Some will be remodeled into housing and a community event center, in addition to new construction.

“We’ve done our due diligence on the developer, talked with them and their background, and they have a really strong passion for history and want to keep all of the buildings,” Schwan said.

A portion of land is planned to be used to build a new fire, ambulance, and police station.

"Our current fire station sits on the Cedar River and has gone through several pretty significant floods," Schwan said.

Schwan says the ambulance district also experiences flooding. The police station is housed in city hall, and police say they need more space.

"I really think with all of these opportunities in the next few years, I think our population could really grow," Schwan said.

Right now, the Iowa Board of Regents owns the school property. The city of Vinton plans to buy it from the board for a dollar, finalizing plans for the site this spring.