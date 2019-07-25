New grant gives the opportunity to teach kids about local food

A new grant is helping several community organizations in Dubuque promote health and environmental education.

The Dubuque County Agricultural Extension District received $720 from the Dubuque County Food Policy Council to help with its program 'Harvest of the Month'.

The farm to preschool program plans to work with kids aged zero to five to educate and connect them to different local products in the county and will be partnering with different daycare centers throughout the area.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach Food Systems Program Coordinator Brittany Demezier said trying the food at such a young age help open kids up to a wider range of foods. "When kids are young they're developing their taste and preferences, and healthy kids form healthy adults. So if we're working to form healthy adults in Dubuque County and connect them with some of the wonderful local products that we have here it's a great opportunity to kind of build that relationship with their food when they're young."

'Harvest of the Month' has done a few pilot tests at both the Dubuque Y and Lincoln Elementary.

The sessions range from twenty to thirty minutes and let kids taste test food while learning about it.