New floodplain maps for Linn County to be revealed in open house

Proposed revisions to floodplain maps for Linn County will be available to the public in an open house in late May, agencies that developed the maps announced on Tuesday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency are hosting the open house at the City Services Center, located at 500 15th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids, on Thursday, May 30 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Anybody with interest is encouraged to attend.

New modeling technology available using data from studies, topographic mapping, and hydraulics research led to the proposed revisions to floodplain outlines, which gives residents an idea of their flood risk. The maps are also used by insurance companies to assess flood insurance rates, which could change for certain residents under the proposed revisions.

Staff from state and federal agencies will be available to address questions that visitors may have about the new maps. More information is available here, or people can contact the Iowa DNR at 515-725-8333 or via e-mail.