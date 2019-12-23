New flights cause records to fall at Cedar Rapids airport

The Eastern Iowa Airport broke the record for passengers in 2019 with more than a week left to fly.

Through November, passenger traffic was up 11% from 2018's record-setting year of 1.2 million passengers. 2019 will be the third consecutive year the airport has broken passenger records.

Airport director, Marty Lenss, credits a strong economy for the growth.

“More people are flying for both business and leisure travel, and that happens when businesses are thriving,” he says.

New flights also meant more available seat for those passengers. Allegiant Airlines began a popular service to Nashville in May. It was only supposed to run through August but the airline extended the flights to October due to demand. Those flights will resume in February.

American Airlines also began a new direct route to Phoenix this month and also added an additional flight to Charlotte.

The other carriers that serve CID: Delta, Frontier and United, have all either extended schedules, added flights, or upgraded aircraft to larger planes.

The record traffic comes as the airport wraps up Phase 3 of renovations on the main terminal this Spring.