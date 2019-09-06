New downtown Iowa City business got its start through NewBo City Market

A new business has opened in downtown Iowa City after getting its start at the Iowa City Farmers Market.

Get Fresh opened its doors on Friday, September 6, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

"Get Fresh" also has the NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids to thank for helping with its development.

It's founder Wendy Zimmermann's dream to run her own small business. The business first started at a booth.

“We started at the farmers market in 2012 with two tables, two friends, and a juicer,” Zimmermann said. “I did this as a side hustle, and then it just kind of grew into something that I wanted to do more of.”

She says NewBo helped the business become established - so opening her own store wasn't such a big risk.

“We're a stepping stone, there's bigger and better things for you out there, but we're that in-between making that leap from a farmers market stall to a brick and mortar,” said Julie Parisi, director of operations at NewBo City Market.

It cuts down on the risk for small business owners, they're not investing a ton of money to buy extra things like tables and chairs.

It brings in customers, while those businesses figure out their focuses. Get Fresh had a following before its doors even opened.

“We usually wait until Saturday to go down to the farmers market and get something, so it's nice we can go downtown whenever we want now that the storefront’s here,” said customer Kate Revaux.

Parisi said having stores expand out of NewBo is the ultimate goal.

“It's the most exciting because that's really what we're designed to be in this sort of business incubator function,” Parisi said.

