New details released surrounding Coralville hotel theft charges

Officials released more details in the case related to an arrest at a Coralville area hotel on Tuesday.

Dharmesh Patel, 30, of Iowa City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.

At around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, members of the Coralville Police Department executed a search warrant on the Baymont Inn & Suites, located at 200 6th Street. It was the result of a forgery and identity theft investigation in Coralville and by the Stevens Point, Wisconsin Police Department. Patel is the owner and operating manager of that hotel.

According to police, Patel allegedly used a combination of stolen credit card numbers from customers at a Stevens Point hotel, which he formerly managed, along with identity information from customers to open fraudulent bank accounts, to purchase $148,500 in stolen electronics, cleaning supplies, and hotel accessories. Police said the purchases took place between April 2019 and May 2019.

Investigations by both police departments led them to believe that the stolen merchandise was in use at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Coralville. Police said they removed nearly 100 55 inch televisions, bath towels, pillows, bedding, a pool vacuum, three industrial clothes washers and dryers, air conditioner units, and three commercial hand sanitizer dispensers.

Documents and computers were also seized from the hotel.

Patel posted a $15,000 cash bond but is still being held at the Johnson County Jail after his bond was revoked in Stevens Point.

The investigation into this matter continues.