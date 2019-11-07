New contract for Quaker Oats employees guarantees annual wage increases

The Local 110 of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union announced Thursday that 700 workers at the Cedar Rapids Quaker Oats processing plant have agreed on a new contract.

“Working at Quaker Oats knowing we have a strong union contract makes my family feel secure. In this contract, our union has ensured workers here remain strong. We are proud to be the economic engine of our community especially at a facility that has been operating here for over a hundred years. Today we ratified a contract that I know will ensure I can support my family – that matters. Our negotiations team led by my coworkers did an incredible job swiftly ensuring our wages and benefits would grow for years to come,” said Maurice Anderson, who has worked at Quaker Oats for 18 years.

A voting session took place on November 7th where the terms of the new contract were ratified.

The new contract will be valid for the next four years. Improvements include annual hourly wage increases, significant wage increases for new workers on wage progression, vacation enhancements, protections against being forced to work on holidays, and improvements on the contract language.

“Our worker-led negotiations team secured a contract that ensures our community can thrive for years to come. We are incredibly proud of what they have done here. Workers at Quaker Oats have made the brand what it is today. In this contract, the company has shown that they know that our union members have fueled their growth. Quaker Oats has shown that it’s possible to be a responsible employer in Cedar Rapids, other companies should learn from them,” said Shane Forbes, President of Local 110 of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).