New charges filed against Vinton stabbing suspect

A woman arrested following a stabbing in Vinton last Friday is facing additional charges.

Vinton Police said Misty Meister, 40, now faces several drug charges including possession of marijuana, possession of meth.

Authorities arrested Meister after the stabbing on Aug. 23 at 604 F Avenue in Vinton. Police also arrested Wayne Kaplan, 46, in connection to the incident. They were both charged with interference with official acts, assault, and other drug charges.

As police were responding, a man with lacerations on his left hand and arm at W. 5th Street and C Avenue flagged down an officer. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

Officers then approached 604 F Avenue where they found Meister and Kaplan, who had allegedly been involved with the confrontation with the victim.

They were taken to the Benton County Jail.