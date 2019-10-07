New businesses open in Czech Village

A few new businesses are moving into Czech Village in Cedar Rapids.

The interior of Moss, a new store in the Czech Village neighborhood of Cedar Rapids, on Oct 7, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

One, called Moss, is still in its first week of operation. There are plants, decorations and other gifts for sale there. Anne Armitage, the owner, already has one store in Iowa City and was looking to open another in Cedar Rapids for the last five years.

Armitage said Czech Village is part of the core of Cedar Rapids. And she wanted to be part of it.

"We are so proud of this community and what it's become since the flood," Armitage said. "We're so happy to a part of the community of business owners who have taken risks and opened up unique small businesses."

The City of Cedar Rapids is looking to implement a redevelopment project for Czech Village. It could include adding more hotels, parking, parks, and even housing. Officials hope it will bring even more people to the area.