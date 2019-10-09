New owners expand women's clothing at Bauman's in Mount Vernon

New owners took over a business staple in Mount Vernon, and it includes a few changes.

Bauman's and Company has sold men's wear in Mount Vernon for 110 years. Olivia and Josh Randall bought the store on July 1, 2019. Since then, they've tripled the women's inventory and made a new women's department upstairs.

The couple recently moved back to Mount Vernon. They met here while attending Cornell College.

"So we just decided, after we got married, to move back to Mount Vernon and raise our family here. So we just enjoy it," Olivia said. "Then we saw [the previous owner] Mike was selling his shop. And I worked retail in the past and I always wanted to get back into it."

She said suit sales continue to bring in the most business.