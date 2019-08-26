New blackout license plates available for exchange starting Sept. 3

Starting Sept. 3, drivers in Iowa can pick up the new blackout license plates at county treasurers' offices in exchange for old ones.

Due to popularity, the Iowa Department of Transporation said it sent supplies of the new plates to local treasurers' offices in order to save time.

The new plates feature an all-black design with white lettering. They were approved during the last legislative session, whose bills took effect July 1.

Standard six-character alphanumeric plates are available for $35 while the personalized seven-character plates are sold for $60. Funds from the plate will go toward the Road Use Tax Fund, which funds various road and bridge projects through the state.

The new plates will not have the same letters or numbers as current plates.

Non-personalized blackout plates will no longer be available to order online.

The process to order personalized plates has not changed. Drivers can complete anonline form or mailing in the form with payment.

Drivers who have a current personalized plate and want to keep the text, you need to use the mail-in form, the Department of Transportation said.

Iowa Prison Industries is the manufacturer.

Drivers are not required to purchase the plates.