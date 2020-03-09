New bill aims to create substance abuse, mental health treatment programs for veterans

A new bill in the Iowa legislature could put veterans facing prison time through treatment programs instead.

It would create a veteran treatment court program in all seven judicial districts in the state, similar to a drug or mental health court. Supporters say it could help veterans suffering from PTSD or other mental health disorders.

"Veterans with PTSD and not wanting to talk to people, I think they are going to open up more and benefit a whole lot more," said U.S. Air Force veteran Keith Foster told WQAD.

The new court program would provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.