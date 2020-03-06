New beer helps get the word out about domestic violence

Big Grove in Iowa City sees a lot of people coming through the doors most weekend and that goes double when a new beer is being released.

On Friday, Big Grove partnered with the Johnson County Domestic Violence Intervention Program to release the newest beer, “Qualitea.”

“It’s lovely,” said Fiona Johnson.

“I generally don’t drink sours, but I like it,” said Rebecca Truszkowski of Coralville.

A dollar from every sale from the spur beer is going towards helping victims of domestic violence with shelter, travel and many other aspects.

“Those services look different depending on the victim or survivor,” said Alta Medea-Peters with the Johnson County Domestic Violence Intervention Program.

Her organization helped nearly 2000 people in 2019, 300 of those were children. While being a nonprofit means there is a need to raise funds, they said the most important part of the event and the sales are getting 1(800)373-1043 phone number in front of people in need.

“They can call and get plugged into all of the services that we provide,” she said.

With Friday being the 40th anniversary of DVIP and 100 years of women’s voting rights, those supporting the cause said it is more important than ever to help victims of domestic violence.

“People in crisis have that as a resource so if they are needing somebody to confide in or use a resource they are there for them in that time of need,” said Johnson.

