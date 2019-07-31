New assistant fire chief named for Cedar Rapids Fire Department

City officials announced the promotion of a long-time Cedar Rapids Fire Department member on Wednesday.

Andrew Olesen, of Cedar Rapids, will now serve as the department's Assistant Fire Chief, serving under Fire Chief Greg Smith. Smith was named chief in April out of a final pool of four candidates, which included Olesen.

"Andy approaches every challenge with intelligence, grit, and determination,” Smith said, in a statement. "He has proven himself to be an integral leader of the department. I look forward to working together as we continue to build on the success of the department, and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the Cedar Rapids community."

Olesen's duties as Assitant Fire Chief will involve the management of the department's emergency response programs on a day-to-day basis.

Olesen joined the department in 1999, climbing through the ranks from firefighter to battallion and training chief. He was integral in the department receiving accreditation in 2018. He also received the department's distinguished service award in 2010.

"Andy’s extensive work and educational experience make him the ideal candidate to serve in this role," Jeff Pomeranz, Cedar Rapids City Manager, said, in a statement. "I am proud of the talent within our Fire Department who demonstrate leadership qualities and a dedication to service."

Olesen has completed his advanced education in eastern Iowa, including masters of public policy from the University of Northern Iowa, a bachelor's degree of business administration and a paramedic's certificate from the University of Iowa, and an associates degree of science/fire science management from Kirkwood Community College.

While it was announced today, his promotion is effective July 24.