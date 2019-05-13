New arrest made in 2018 Iowa City shooting

Police have announced a new arrest in an Iowa City shooting that happened last September.

Authorities say Darelle Bull, 29, lied to them about what happened and faces accessory charges.

Police arrested Bull's sister, 25-year-old Arielle Grier after the shooting last year. Authorities said she and Bull got into an argument with three others in downtown Iowa City.

Grier started shooting, hitting her brother and another man. Both survived.

A criminal complaint says Bull told police he didn't know who shot him, but investigators say they have video evidence of both Bull and Grier talking about the shooting after the fact.

Grier is currently serving 15 years in prison.