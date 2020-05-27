New West Burlington TestIowa site the first to partner with a regional health system

Gov. Reynolds announced a new TestIowa site opening Wednesday in West Burlington, that’s unique for being the first to open in partnership with a regional health system.

It’s one of four more TestIowa sites opening this week. A site in Sioux Center also opens Wednesday, another will open in Marshalltown on Thursday, and another will open Friday in Council Bluffs.

The West Burlington site will be a collaboration between the State of Iowa and Great River Health.

Matt Wenzel, president and CEO of Great River Health System, said they tried to get a drive-thru testing setup up and running, but couldn’t because they didn’t have the tests. So he reached out to the state for help.

“We pitched this idea of saying, ‘hey let’s work together through a public/private partnership, because we’ve got the drive-thu, we just need tests.’” Matt Wenzel, CEO of Great River Health, said. “And what should have been months took days to get tests in the hands of clinicians.”

Wenzel credits Senator Tom Green and Paige Thorson, Deputy Chief of Staff at the governor’s office, for getting the partnership started.

To be tested, patients must first take the assessment on TestIowa.com.

Gov. Reynolds said this type of partnership is the type of effort that can be replicated across the state.

“While it isn’t possible to open a TestIowa site, or send strike teams to every county, it is possible to, again, partner in unique ways by leveraging state, county and local resources to serve the needs of surrounding communities,” Reynolds said.

Though it wasn’t a TestIowa site, the state previously assisted Dubuque County with testing. The state sent 1,000 test kits to Dubuque County to be used for testing long-term care facility workers.