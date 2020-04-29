New Waterloo TestIowa site expected to test 100 Iowans on first day open

Minutes before opening at Noon on Wednesday, a line of about 10 to 15 cars lined up at the new TestIowa site in the Crossroads Mall parking lot in Waterloo.

A vehicle in Waterloo at a TestIowa location for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

It’s the second site to open in the state. Throughout the day, a steady flow of cars went through the site run by the Iowa National Guard, Department of Transportation, and others directing people through the process.

100 people in total were expected to be tested Wednesday.

"We're expecting when this site is up and running to be 300 to 400 tests a day," Pat Garrett, communications director for Gov. Kim Reynolds, said. "And it's really important because, as the governor said, when we are trying to reopen the economy getting more people tested, getting the contact tracing done."

Even with this new testing site, and two more set to go online in Scott and Woodbury Counties next week, officials said only people who have taken the state's online assessment and have scheduled an appointment can be tested.

"It's also a drive-up test site so you need to be in your car so that helps promote social distancing in the test process," Garrett said.

However, Garrett said everyone should take the assessment, whether you have symptoms or not.

“If your symptoms change, if you don't have symptoms and you become symptomatic, you should take the assessment again so we can track that," Garrett said.

With Black Hawk County having the most confirmed cases in the state right now, Garrett said this further testing will be a big help here and across the state.

"TestIowa will help with contact tracing by doing a lot of the work on the front end. By Iowans going to TestIowa.com and filling out the assessment, we can really begin real-time updates on how the virus is moving in communities from Waterloo and across the state," Garrett said. "So this is a really important step for Black Hawk to have the site up and running."

Once tested at the sites, people should get their results within 72 hours.