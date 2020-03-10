New Washington thrift store aims to help homeless shelter stay open, sustainable

A new store in Washington has opened downtown, and its goal is to help keep an area homeless shelter sustainable year-round.

Pasoari Widiastuti, left, and Darren Brown, right, discuss details of The Master's Hand Thrift Store in Washington on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Brown opened the thrift store in an effort to keep an area homeless shelter open, one that he and his wife started in October 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Back in November, an eastern Iowa couple opened up a homeless shelter in Washington. They said it was meant to fill a need in the community.

Months later, they came up with the idea of a thrift store: The Master's Hand Thrift Store, a name they came up with from a song.

For Darren Brown, the store served as another way to help.

"For an emergency housing shelter in southeast Iowa or in the Midwest period, the community has to get together and donations have to happen," Brown said.

Brown admits monetary donations can be hard to collect on a consistent basis from the community, so he had to find another way to help keep the shelter open that he and his wife started up just a few blocks away.

"You have to have a certain amount of money that comes in every day and that you can operate on," Brown said.

It led him to open a new space and find a team to stock it, including Pasoari Widiastuti, who manages the store and all of the volunteers that help out.

"Every time we open a new bag donated to us, it's like Christmas," Widiastuti said. "We open, you never know what's in it."

Between Brown and Widiastuti, they figured out what they need to keep the store, and the shelter, open. At a minimum, they need to have at least $200 in sales to keep the store open. They are targeting more than that to help the shelter as well.

"In order for us to be profitable we need to reach $800 a day," Widiastuti said.

In just two weeks, excluding Tuesday, March 10, they had already seen more than $8,000 in gross sales- averaging more than $600 per day in sales

Brown said that the fast start for sales in the downtown area of Washington is significant, and he says he has been blessed by the success.

In the end, it is all in an effort to help others.

"The problem of homelessness in America, and people not being able to live within their budgets and means, is growing and it's getting worse and worse," Brown said. "And I don't know that there's an answer for it any other way than the communities just getting together and helping one another."

Brown said without key sponsorships from United Presbyterian Church of Washington, Federation Bank,Hills Bank, Latta Harris CPA, Northwestern Mutual Insurance, Pierce Auto Body, and Kats Grain, it would have been impossible to receive the start-up money to open the store.

Brown said it is his faith that has allowed him to find the resources and continue the mission of helping others.

"It's not me, I could have never done it under my own strength, there's no way," Brown said. "God. It's Him. And it's His purpose and it's for His honor and glory. And He's raised up an army of people around me that's helped me. And that's why we've been able to do it."

The store is open Monday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. at 115 South 2nd Ave. in Washington. They are closed Sundays.