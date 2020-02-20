New WIC clinic prepared to address growing need in the community

Staff at a new clinic say they are prepared to help the growing need for maternal health services in the area.

Iowa WIC, along with HACAP's Family & Community Health Alliance, opened the new clinic inside the Linn County Public Health Building. There will be health services there for pregnant women currently on WIC. WIC is a supplemental food and nutrition program for low-income pregnant women or women with children under five years old. The WIC clinic in Linn County prepares women for the labor process, provides education and referrals to obgyns in the community.

"It's an incredible need. Many times, we serve all age groups from teenagers to older age pregnancies and just helping them - a lot of the time they don't know how to become a parent," said Mary Jo Boomgarden, the Maternal Health Services Nurse.

"We have our urban WIC site, where we see maternal health and WIC clients and it's not far, but it is a very busy clinic, and I'm hoping in this new building with a great collaboration, we will be able to transfer some clients," said Diana Strahan, Family, and Community Health Alliance Director.

The new location is replacing HACAP's old North Towne Office, which is now permanently closed.

