New Vienna celebrates new fire station that also serves as a community center

NEW VIENNA, Iowa (KCRG) - People in New Vienna now have a new fire station.
The city hosted an open house Saturday to celebrate.
The building also serves as a council meeting room and community center that can hold 120 people.
It holds five fire units for the volunteer New Vienna – Luxemburg Fire Department.
New Vienna Mayor Pat Hermsen told TV9 that they’ve needed the building for a long time, and people are excited now that it’s built.
It cost just under a million dollars. Construction began April 1, 2019.