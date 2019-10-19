New Vienna celebrates new fire station that also serves as a community center

People in New Vienna now have a new fire station.

The city hosted an open house Saturday to celebrate.

The building also serves as a council meeting room and community center that can hold 120 people.

It holds five fire units for the volunteer New Vienna – Luxemburg Fire Department.

New Vienna Mayor Pat Hermsen told TV9 that they’ve needed the building for a long time, and people are excited now that it’s built.

It cost just under a million dollars. Construction began April 1, 2019.

