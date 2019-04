A new VA clinic is set to open in Dubuque by the first week of July.

Work is ongoing for the new VA clinic in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

KDTH Radio reports the Veterans Community Outreach Center was set to open this spring but was pushed back due to the extreme winter.

The clinic will replace the K-Mart at the Plaza 20 Mall, south of the University of Dubuque and off of Highway 20.