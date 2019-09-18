New UnityPoint Clinic Express model to open in West Des Moines

UnityPoint Health said the company is launching a new walk-in model in West Des Moines, known as UnityPoint Clinic-Express.

It's set to open on Sept. 23 next to Jordan Creek.

According to a press release, Unity Point Clinic Express "will focus on a reimagined, time-saving process designed to enhance the walk-in care experience."

The new model offers a concierge service with door-to-door care within 30 minutes.

The clinics will be equipped with on-site X-rays, lab services and medications.