New US-Japan trade deal could mean further trade deals in the future

President Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan, signed a new trade deal Wednesday that could lead to further trade deals in the future.

A grasshopper sits atop an ear of corn in Iowa on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Japan is the third-largest total importer of American agricultural goods, behind Mexico and Canada.

“Anything you can do to market corn is a good thing,” Jim Greif, the president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, said.

Greif said he is getting ready to start the harvest season, but this year he won’t just be harvesting corn and soybeans. Many farmers, including his neighbor, have planted niche crops such as garbanzo beans because of the tariffs and low crop prices.

“There’s a lot of land in Iowa and we have to grow something,” Greif said. “You need to find a market for the product.”

Greif said this announcement does give corn growers a little hope for this harvest season.

“Japan is the second-largest importer of corn,” Greif said.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in New York when the President signed the deal. He said this isn’t free trade but hopes it will spark more deals in the near future.

“Any good news around trade is going to help our farmers,” Naig said.

While he is still optimistic a trade deal will be struck between the US and China, he said there is still some real concern that it might not.

“You can’t have a one-way trade agreement,” Naig said. “It’s important that the Chinese come to the table and want to do a comprehensive deal.”

Naig said this could spark Congress to pass the USMCA deal soon, which will give farmers like Greif a little more hope.

“Iowa does grow a lot of corn, but corn grows Iowa,” Greif said. “What’s good for the corn market is good for the state of Iowa.”

