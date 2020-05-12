New TestIowa site to open in Ottumwa

A new TestIowa site will open at noon on Wednesday in Ottumwa.

The hours for the site will be noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, but will expand to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

On Monday a new TestIowa site opened in Davenport. With tomorrow's Ottumwa site, there will be a total of 7 drive-through testing sites in the state.

According to the state's website, 385,743 Iowans have completed the TestIowa assessment.

For more information about TestIowa, including how to take the assessment, go to TestIowa.com.