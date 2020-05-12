New TestIowa site to open in Ottumwa

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By  | 
Posted:

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A new TestIowa site will open at noon on Wednesday in Ottumwa.

The hours for the site will be noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, but will expand to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

On Monday a new TestIowa site opened in Davenport. With tomorrow's Ottumwa site, there will be a total of 7 drive-through testing sites in the state.

According to the state's website, 385,743 Iowans have completed the TestIowa assessment.

For more information about TestIowa, including how to take the assessment, go to TestIowa.com.

 