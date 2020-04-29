New TestIowa site in Waterloo opening Wednesday

A new TestIowa site is scheduled to open today in Waterloo. It's part of a new initiative by the state to test more people for COVID-19.

FILE - A medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The testing site will be at the Crossroads Mall parking lot. In order for someone to get tested, they need to take the assessment at testiowa.com. Then they'll get an email invite to schedule an appointment.

Last weekend about 250 took part in the first TestIowa site in Des Moines. The goal is to be able to test more than 3,000 people per day.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says so far 1 in 79 Iowans have been tested for the virus. They say that's nearly 40,000 people since the start of the pandemic.

If you think you need to get a COVID-19 test, you first need to take the assessment at TestIowa.com.

