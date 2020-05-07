New TestIowa Site opens in Cedar Rapids

More than 600 additional positive COVID-19 tests were confirmed in the state Thursday. As cases continue to rise so do efforts to test.

"This is our soft start today and tomorrow so prioritizing first responders, medical personnel, and anybody else that's been given an appointment code," said Major Aaron Roshiem with the Iowa National Guard.

The state's fourth testing site opened in Cedar Rapids Thursday, with a steady flow of cars coming through in those first hours of opening.

"As folks go to TestIowa.com, they identify their symptoms and any other risk factors and the TestIowa site gives them an appointment," said Roshiem. "With the drive-in testing, we are asking people to keep their windows up at all times until they get to the nurses, and then we can lower windows. All we need to see is the results to the test, and we can let them into the test site no problem and then they'll come in and nurses will take care of the testing."

Major Roshiem says they are confident they have enough testing capacity to be here for two weeks.

The Governor's office is urging everyone to take the assessment, whether they have symptoms or not, and even if those symptoms change, they are encouraged to take the assessment again so they can track that.

Although county officials are not part of the initiative - they are too.

"We encourage all Linn County residents to complete the assessment at TestIowa.com. Linn County Public Health will be doing all of the communicable disease follow up for all COVID-19 positive individuals including those tested as apart of Test Iowa," said Heather Meador with Linn County Public Health.

Meador adds they will only be responsible for Linn County residents. County health officials also say if people don't get approved for a test through this process but feel they need one - they should contact their health care professional.

The post-test contact tracing for those who test positive includes finding out who interacted with the person to make sure they quarantine also to stop the spread of the virus. People are expected to get their results within 72 hours, although there have been problems with some TestIowa results coming in more than a week later.

Testing will also begin at noon Friday and go until 6 p.m. Starting next week - testing will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Monday through Friday until May 21st.

Linn County Emergency Management says during this time, they expect little impacts on traffic in the area.