New Pioneer Co-Op offering "Senior Shopping Hour" for at-risk population for COVID-19

An eastern Iowa-based grocery chain will be offering its senior citizen customers the opportunity to shop before the general public in order to reduce their potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

New Pioneer Co-Op will be holding "Senior Shopping Hour" between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, according to a post on the chain's Facebook page. The special hour will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Elderly people are at especially high risk from complications of COVID-19.

The company's stores will also be reducing its hours to between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, March 18.