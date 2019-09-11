New mural in Greene Square to recognize American Discovery Trail

A new mural going up in Greene Square Park will pay homage to the American Discovery Trail and it's all part of efforts to beautify the area.

A mural being painted as part of the nation American Discovery Trail in downtown Cedar Rapids near Green Square Park (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

The area of the park where the mural is being created is part of a 6,800-mile national trail system that runs through Cedar Rapids. Jesse Thoeming, the Executive Director for the Downtown District, said the mural will draw more people and shine a light on the trail.

"What we want to do with more public art, lighting improvements, and murals alike is to create a distinguishable corridor pathway for pedestrians, and bicyclists, joggers, visitors and locals,” Thoeming said.

A local Iowa artist will be creating the mural. It's expected to be unveiled at the final farmer's market on September 21.

