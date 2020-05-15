New Jersey woman, 108, may be oldest person to survive COVID-19

A 108-year-old New Jersey woman may be the oldest person in the world to survive the coronavirus.

Sylvia Goldsholl of Allendale is at least the oldest in her state to beat the virus, and she was able to recover in two weeks.

She tested positive in March and was moved to the isolation wing at the Allendale Community for Senior Living. She has lived there since 2007.

“I was determined to survive,” Goldsholl said.

The longtime Bronx resident moved to New Jersey 20 years ago, and she was more interested in talking about her family than her battle with the virus, saying she was the oldest of four children and “the smartest one from the bunch.”

There are reports of a couple of 107-year-olds who have survived the coronavirus, but Goldsholl may go down in history.

“I am a survivor," Goldsholl said. "I’ve got to come out on the top of every list.”

