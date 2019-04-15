New Jersey becomes 8th state to allow physician-assisted suicide

On Friday, New Jersey became the 8th state to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives.

The bill signed by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will go into effect on Aug. 1.

It allows terminally ill adult patients living in the state to obtain and self-administer medication to end their own lives. Doctors must say the patient has a life expectancy of six months or less, has the capacity to make health care decisions, and is acting voluntarily.

Seven other states, as well as D.C., authorize some type of assisted suicide.

Iowa has never allowed assisted suicide, but a Des Moines Register poll from 2016 said 59 percent of Iowans supported physician-assisted suicide.