New rules would require Iowa school buses to have seat belts, additional safety features

Iowa's State Board of Education has adopted new rules when it comes to seatbelts on school buses.

The rules state new buses purchased by Iowa school districts would be required to have seat belts. They'll also be required to have an additional stop arm, handrails, exterior boarding lights, and fire-resistant crash barriers between the front bus seat and the bus driver.

The rules are subject to legislative review and are set to go into effect on Oct. 2, 2019. All buses manufactured on or after the date will be required to have seat belts and the additional safety equipment.

Older buses will not be required to have seatbelts.

Lap-shoulder seat belts add about $8,000 to the cost of a new school bus, which ranges from $90,000 to $100,000, according to state officials.

The adoption comes after 200 transportation directions gathered for a demonstration in Des Moines in July. Safety experts set up a crash using a remote-controlled bus and electronic dummies inside. The bus ramped up to 40 miles an hour before crashing into the back of stopped vehicles and vaulted into the air.

Some dummies wore seat belts, others did not.

Experts said they did this to show why school buses in Iowa need seatbelts.

In 2018, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended lap-shoulder seat belts on all new school buses.