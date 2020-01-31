Hawkeye Downs' new executive director planning changes to improve facility

Jenn Draper, the new executive director for Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids has plans to bring new business to the racing and events venue.

But the Cedar Rapids Sports Show, which starts Friday, chose to use the DoubleTree Convention Complex in downtown Cedar Rapids. Organizers say they wanted a venue that was bigger this year.

Draper understands some of their customers have had complaints with the Hawkeye Downs facility, and she plans to address them. She says much of it is maintenance-related.

Her first goal is to fix up some of the plumbing issues and upgrade the restrooms.

Hawkeye Downs recently had its roof replaced. Managers also want to do some cosmetic upgrades, including painting outside pillars and fixing the outside sign.

Draper says people will start to notice improvements in the near future.

"I'm so, so excited about all of the prospect that there is out here,” says Draper. “It's just really excited to get out here to find out what we can do and how we can make this place grow.”

Hawkeye Downs is still booking events. A gun show is scheduled for Saturday.

Draper also wants to hold more events at the race track.

Draper's first day is Feb. 10.

