New Hartford Fire Rescue ends mutual aid agreement with Cedar Falls Public Safety Department

New Hartford is ending its mutual aid agreement with the Cedar Falls public safety department.

The city says they have helped Cedar Falls for the past 18 months.

They say Cedar Falls has not worked to resolve safety concerns over fire ground safety issues with the city or with Janesville. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, they discussed how it is a liability to the city and volunteer emergency workers.

The City Council and the Mayor decided to end their agreement.

This stems from the city of Cedar Falls voting to replace firefighters with public safety officers back in February. Those PSOs are now being crossed trained as both police officers and firefighters.

Advocates for the program say other communities have seen success, but those against it are skeptical about training and safety.