New Hampshire officials confident they'll avoid Iowa chaos

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, second from right, explains the state's efforts to prepare for the upcoming first-in-the-nation presidential primary at a Statehouse news conference Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Concord, N.H. Pictured behind Gardner are from left: Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Scott Murray, Gardner, and New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)
By  | 
Posted:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - In contrast to the chaos in Iowa, New Hampshire officials are reassuring the public that Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary will run just as smoothly as it has for the last century.

Secretary of State Bill Gardner outlined the state's preparedness for the election at a news conference Thursday.

Unlike Iowa, the New Hampshire primaries are run by the state and municipalities. Paper ballots are counted by hand or by machines that are not connected to the internet. Local election officials report results to the public and media on election night, and state police deliver official tallies to the secretary of state the next day.

 