New Hampshire officials confident they'll avoid Iowa chaos

In contrast to the chaos in Iowa, New Hampshire officials are reassuring the public that Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary will run just as smoothly as it has for the last century.

Secretary of State Bill Gardner outlined the state's preparedness for the election at a news conference Thursday.

Unlike Iowa, the New Hampshire primaries are run by the state and municipalities. Paper ballots are counted by hand or by machines that are not connected to the internet. Local election officials report results to the public and media on election night, and state police deliver official tallies to the secretary of state the next day.