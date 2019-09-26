New Forevergreen Road interchange open to traffic

Part of a much-anticipated interchange in Johnson County is open to traffic.

On Thursday, the Iowa DOT opened the ramps on the south side of the Forevergreen Road exit. That means traffic can get onto the southbound lanes from Forevergreen Road, and onto Forevergreen from the northbound lanes.

The DOT hasn't said when the other ramps will open.

This project is a stepping stone for the DOT's overhaul of the Interstate 80/380 interchange. The construction is meant to alleviate traffic congestion, with the area's growing population.

The DOT expects construction to still take a few more years to complete.