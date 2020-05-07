New Facebook group calls for employee protections at Tyson plant in Perry

A new Facebook group is calling for more protections for workers at the Tyson plant in Perry.

A Tyson Foods processing plant in Perry on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (KCCI)

It's called "Call to Action: A Movement to Protect Perry Workers." The man who created the page says some issues with working conditions predate the pandemic, but they are now worse because of it.

He says many of the workers, who are immigrants, tell him they are not getting the right safety equipment and feel like they are expected to show up to work sick.

He says workers want more answers and the community at large deserves them.

“These people take pride in their work,” Jorge Soto said. “It’s their livelihood. It’s how they sustain their families. And all they’re asking is, you know, ‘Hey how about providing better working conditions? How about you be transparent to the findings of your tests?’”

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the Tyson plant in Perry has the largest outbreak in Iowa with 730 workers sick, that's 58-percent of workers there.

The plant in Waterloo has 444 workers who tested positive. The Columbus Junction plant has had more than 221 cases. 258 employees tested positive at Iowa Premium Beef in Tama.

See the full story on KCCI's website.

