New Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Poll shows new democratic leader

A new democratic poll published by the Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom showed a new democratic leader in the state of Iowa.

The three organizations asked over four thousand potential caucusgoers about candidate likability, policy and a multitude of other issues.

The polls were published while 17 candidates spoke at the Iowa Democratic Steak Fry in Des Moines.

“We can restructure our economy and we can protect our democracy,” said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren to a crowd of potential voters.

She leads Former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls by 2%.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped to 11% in the poll. Biden, Warren, and Sanders are the only three candidates in triple digits, however, with more than four months left before the caucus, the poll also shows there are a number of voters who are still undecided on which candidate they would support.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was also in Des Moines on Saturday for the Annual Harvest Fest. She was joined by Second Lady, Karen Pence.