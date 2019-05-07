New Delaware County jail approved by voters with overwhelming majority

Delaware County voters have approved a $5.9 million bond issue for a new county jail and Sheriff's office, officials said Tuesday evening.

2,167 voters chose to approve the bond, or 85.5 percent of the total vote. 367 voted against the measure, or 14.5 percent. It required a 60 percent supermajority to pass.

County leaders said the current jail, which was built in 1967, is in bad shape. It likely couldn't pass state inspections the state could have come and shut it down if voters didn't approve the bond issue. That possibility will be avoided with the construction of new facilities.

The current jail can only hold around a dozen inmates, leading to sheriff's deputies having to spend time transporting inmates to other counties when numbers got too high. The new jail would be able to house 38 people.

The jail will be built near the industrial park on the southwest side of Manchester.