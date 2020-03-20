New COVID-19 case identified in Allamakee County

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said the Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of a new COVID-19 case in Allamakee County bringing the total number of cases in the state to 45.

The IDPH said the person is a middle-aged adult, between 41 to 60 years old.

The governor's office said there have been 765 negative tests at the state hygienic lab.

Several Iowa counties are seeing patients with positive COVID-19 cases, including Johnson County which has the highest total of cases, 22.

The governor is expected to provide a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday to provide additional information.