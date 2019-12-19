New CNN poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren as top three contenders

A new CNN poll shows Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the top contenders for the Democratic nomination for a president heading into December.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has 26%, Senator Bernie Sanders is at 20% and Senator Elizabeth Warren is at 16 percent.

Compared to their poll a month ago, Biden lost a little ground while Sanders and Warren gained support.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg stays in fourth with 8 percent, also losing some ground.

But now, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg got 5 percent backing in this poll. He did not qualify for Thursday night's debate.

All other candidates were at or below 3 percent.

