New aquatic center officially opens at Dubuque Hempstead High School

A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the new aquatic center at Hempstead High School on Tuesday.

Swimmers ger ready to take the inaugural lap at the new Aquatic Center located at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The center is located on Hempstead's campus but both Hempstead and Wahlert Catholic will practice and compete at the new pool.

The pool is 6 feet deep in the shallow end, and 12 feet 6 inches at its deepest. There are eight competitive lanes and touchpads for timing at meets. Two removable diving boards were also installed.

Joe Maloney, Dubuque public schools athletic and activities director said the opening was a long time coming.

"It's just exciting to finally be at this point where we're having our grand opening," Maloney said. "We're holding our first meet tonight. The kids are excited to be in the pool competing against each other, against other teams in our conference, so it's just an exciting time not only for our student-athletes but for our community as well."

The pool also has the ability to adjust lane sizes to accommodate both boys' and girls' regulation lengths.