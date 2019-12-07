New Amazon lease for NY space renews debate over failed deal

Amazon says it has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan to house more than 1,500 employees.

The lease was announced less than a year after the online retail giant scrapped a deal for a bigger headquarters in the borough of Queens expected to bring 25,000 jobs to the city.

Although smaller, the new lease renewed a debate over whether the $3 billion incentive package offered to Amazon for the Queens project was excessive and unnecessary.

Amazon pulled out of the Queens deal after politicians and activists protested the incentives.