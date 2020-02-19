New Amana hotel project progressing, but months away from completion

A multi-million dollar hotel project in the Amana Colonies is getting closer to completion.

Work takes place on the interior of the Woolen Mill in Amana on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

When completed, the Hotel Millwright, which will be on the same site as the Woolen Mill, will be able to host visitors in 65 different rooms.

"We're going to be adding about 60 to 65 jobs," Jeff Popenhagen, with the Amana Society, said.

In addition to rooms where people can spend the night, there is the potential for several new spots where folks can get something to eat and drink, along with an event center. The project is expected to be completed in September 2020.

"The biggest challenge has got to be you can't just work off a blueprint," said Popenhagen. "Nothing is an exact measurement, nothing is a straight wall."

David Rettig, the Executive Director of the Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau, says hundreds of thousands of people visit the area every year. While those numbers are growing, options of places to stay overnight are still limited.

"We have wonderful [bed and breakfasts] in Amana, we have a great hotel or motel and we have two wonderful inns, country-style inns, but a full services hotel is something that we're lacking," Rettig said.

Rettig thinks the addition of the hotel will allow the Colonies to attract even more people and bring in new businesses.

"You're going to see more things during the course of the week, not just on weekends but during the course of the week and I think that's important in Amana," Rettig said.

Textiles will continue to be made inside the Woolen Mill, as they have for more than a century, even after the hotel opens.