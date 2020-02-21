New medical helicopter service in Fayette County could save lives

A new program in Fayette County aims to help emergency dispatchers get a helicopter in the air faster if a situation calls for one.

It's called Auto Launch, and it could potentially save lives.

Once dispatch realizes the emergency needs a helicopter, they'll call Gundersen Air. They will either send one of their helicopters or find one that's closer. Not only can it save lives when every second counts, but it also helps out dispatchers.

Things can get hectic at the Fayette County Dispatch Center. There are times where there's only one dispatcher there working multiple emergencies.

Getting a helicopter on scene isn't always a simple phone call. So Auto Launch has been a big help.

"For them to take over for us, in calling multiple services if we need multiple helicopters or if somebody declines due to weather or another is busy,” said Samantha Rumph with Fayette County Dispatch. “That gives us an advantage where we can work through multiple emergency calls.”

The Gundersen helicopter is based in Decorah. It can get to Fayette County in about 15 minutes. The initial calls get the helicopter in the sky faster to treat patients, even when it's not needed.

"If they get on scene and we're in flight and they determine that the patient isn't as sick or injured as they initially thought over the phone call, they can wave us off,” said John Krause, a flight paramedic.

A day in the life of a dispatcher can be unpredictable. It's nice to have some of that burden slightly eased.

"Emergencies are changing all the time,” said Rumph. “So with being able to do this with medical calls that are serious, and car crashes and other types of traumatic incidents, those are never gonna stop. So being able to have those tools to work us through those continuing on will be great.”

Fayette County got Auto Launch in January. They've used it six times already.

