Neuro rehab facility opens new location in Coralville

A neurorehabilitation center with locations in Des Moines, Ankeny and Glenwood just opened a new location in Coralville.

'On With Life' is located at 2854 Coral Court Suite 1. The company says it will make life easier for clients in eastern Iowa who had to make the 2-hour commute for therapy.

One client, Ryan Jansa, of Cedar Rapids. He suffered a brain injury in 2016 after someone found him bloody and unconscious behind a dumpster in Iowa City.

Jansa still doesn't know what happened.

Jansa's family is glad they won't have to make that two-hour drive twice a week for rehab.

A simple task of stepping on a box was something Ryan Jansa couldn't do years ago, but now he can.

He's been attacking rehab hard over the last couple of years, learning how to walk, use both hands and cognitive skills to have a conversation.

He's come a long way, even if he doesn't see it sometimes.

"Being the person going through it, it's hard to see the improvement,” said Jansa. “I know like people that don't see you as often, can see that you've improved."

He gives a lot of credit to the On With Life staff for his progress. They focus much of his rehab around his goals and wanting to improve in areas that he sees as weaknesses.

"I got to know the people that work there, and became friends with all the employees,” he said. “It's become a community and a close-knit family."

Paula Duve works with On With Life.

"It's a very collaborative environment,” she said. “So this is one place that they can come to, to get all of their therapies, as well as some of those other services such as counseling and other medical services as well."

Jansa says some days are better than others, but it doesn't stop him.

While he doesn't know how he got into this position of needing rehab, he says it doesn't matter anymore.

"It's one of those things where I think your brain blocks it out to actually benefit yourself,” he said. “That way you don't have to know."

Jansa volunteers at the Ankeny location, helping people who have gone through accidents. He hopes to do the same here in Coralville.

On WIth Life is now scheduling clients. The business can be reached at 319-259-6224.

