Netflix currently valued higher than Disney

Did you ever think you'd see the day when Joe Exotic would be worth more than Mickey Mouse?

(Photo: MGN Photo)

Netflix finished the trading day with a higher valuation that Disney on Wednesday.

Netflix stock gained more than three percent Wednesday to reach a market capitalization of more than $187 billion. At the same time, Disney lost two and half percent on Wednesday to reach a market capitalization of more than $186.6 billion.

Analysts say Netflix is benefitting from people staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Disney is also in the streaming game with its Disney+ service, but its film and theme park divisions are taking massive hits while everyone stays at home.

Netflix could see another price jump when it announces first quarter earnings next Tuesday. It is expected to have added more customers than previously forecast.

This actually isn't the first time Netflix' value eclipsed Disney's. It happened briefly in May 2018, but Disney climbed back on top before the trading session ended.