Nelly, Brantley Gilbert to perform in Dubuque this summer

Q Casino on Monday announced rapper and singer Nelly will perform at the Back Waters Stage in 2020.

He'll perform on Friday, May 29, according to a press release.

Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and spawning the massive hits “Ride Wit Me,” “Country Grammar,” and “E.I.” The album landed Nelly four Grammy Award nominations and sold over nine million copies worldwide. Country Grammar is Nelly's best-selling album to date, selling over 8.4 million copies in the United States.

Tickets go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. at qcasinoandhotel.com or through Ticketmaster.

Brantley Gilbert is also set to perform at the Back Waters Stage on Sept. 22. For Gilbert, who won the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album for Just As I Am, every album is another chapter in the life the unrepentant good ole boy has led. Whether it’s raising hell, standing tall or bottoming out, Gilbert’s truth speaks to the heart of blue-collar life in the 21st century: hardworking, fun-loving and deeply committed to the people he loves.

Tickets for his performance go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 4.