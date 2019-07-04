Neil Young's Marion concert may not be real

A Marion festival still lists Neil Young as one of its performers despite questions on whether that will really happen.

Artisan's Sanctuary in Marion announced Neil Young would be part of its Woodstock Revisited festival on August 18th at Lowe Park in Marion. An Eventbrite listing still included "special guest artist, the real Neil Young" along with a picture of the music legend as of Thursday afternoon.

However, Neil Young's official website does not list the Marion event. It shows Young is currently on tour in Europe, with his latest scheduled show set for July 14th in Kilkenny, Ireland.

The Des Moines Register reports Warner Brothers Music staff confirmed Young was not scheduled to perform in Marion and reiterated that only performances on Young's website are official.

KCRG tried to contact Artisan Sanctuary owner Jim Jacobmeyer Thursday but he could not be reached and calls to the business went unanswered.

However, Jacobmeyer told The Gazette that he had arranged Young's performance with a contact at MoTown Records. however, the real company is Motown Records, without the capital T, and does not represent Young. Other contact information did not exist, The Gazette found.

In a comment on the event's Facebook page, the Artisan's Sanctuary told one commenter "do not jump to conclusions" and that The Gazette article did not have all the info.

The Eventbrite page lists tickets for $20 and that requests for refunds need to go to the organizer, Artisan's Sanctuary.