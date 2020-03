We could all use a dose of happiness this week.

Happy Birthday, Ivy!

Social distancing threatened to ruin 7-year-old Ivy's birthday. She couldn't throw a party, so her mom Emily Benter asked their neighbors to help do something special.

Many of them made signs and drew on their driveways, and Ivy got to see all of the birthday wishes on a walk with her family. Her mother sent us these videos and photos.

Happy birthday, Ivy!