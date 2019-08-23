City leaders and those heading up the $100 million Lost Island theme park broke ground Friday afternoon, but neighbors of the project said they have concerns.

Neighbors of $100 million Lost Island theme park worry about additional traffic

City leaders said they received a number of letters from people who live near the proposed site on East Shaulis Street near the waterpark raising questions about light and noise pollution as well as traffic. Those with Lost Island estimate the expansion will bring in 300 thousand new visitors to the area.

“The traffic on that road is already kind of heavy,” said Paul Walters.

Walters can see the 210-acre site from the front of his home. Only 75 acres will be built on. Mayor Quentin Hart explained a number of steps were taken to ensure there won’t be any issues.

“All of the requirements have been met with regards to the standards that are set up by the engineers and DNR,” said Hart.

Hart said they will be conducting a study on Shaulis Rd. to see if changes need to be made. Regardless of being able to see the park from his home, Walter said this is too big of a project to pass up.

“It’s a $100 million investment,” he said. “From all the hotels, motels, restaurants, and all that good stuff, it isn’t going to hurt that’s for sure.

Those with Lost Island said they are waiting on additional permits before they can start construction. It is expected to be completed by 2022.

